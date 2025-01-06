Buccaneers 2025 Schedule Set After Week 18 Games
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' schedule is officially set after the last week of the NFL's regular season came to a close on Sunday.
The Buccaneers have a playoff game against the Washington Commanders to play this Sunday, but looking ahead, they now know their full schedule. Tampa Bay knew quite a few of its opponents heading into this season, but there are always three opponents that the team must play in a different division that matched their place the previous year. For 2025, those divisions were the NFC North (Away), the AFC South (Away) and the NFC East (Home). As a result, Tampa Bay will play the Detroit Lions on the road, the Houston Texans on the road and the Philadelphia Eagles at home.
Here is Tampa Bay's full 2025 schedule:
Home (8 Games)
- Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans Saints
- Carolina Panthers
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- San Francisco 49ers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Philadelphia Eagles
Away (9 Games)
- Atlanta Falcons
- New Orleans Saints
- Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Houston Texans
- Detroit Lions
As always, the order in which the Buccaneers will play these teams won't be known for a bit, but Bucs fans can know what to expect for the 2025 season.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints in Week 18
• Bucs Safety Jordan Whitehead Involved in Car Accident, Placed on Non-Football Injury List
• Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett 'Feels Like a Rookie Again' in Return to Team
• Why Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Was Named 'Biggest Snub' After Pro Bowl Voting