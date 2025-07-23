Tampa Bay Buccaneers 53-man roster prediction and position previews
Training camp is here for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with rookies reporting on Monday and veterans reporting on Tuesday.
The Bucs enter camp with plenty of storylines as to how the construct their roster for the reguar season. There are no shortage of questions marks for this team: Chris Godwin's return, Tykee Smith's move to safety, the battle for the nickel position and wide receiver three spots and Charlie Heck's progress filling in for Tristan Wirfs. Other storylines to follow include the individual battles for guys just trying to make the roster.
The final spots at wide receiver, offensive line and safety will be side stories to watch as the Bucs round out their roster for the start of the 2025 season. Competition will be fierce among the latter half of the roster, with the Bucs adding needed depth in both experience and youth to key positions. At the end of the day, only 53 players can make the roster — here's my pre-camp predictions.
* Denotes practice squad
** Will likely miss the start of the season
*** International player exemption/ practice squad
Quarterbacks - 2
Baker Mayfield
Kyle Trask
Cut:
Michael Pratt*
Connor Bazelak
Summary: Mayfield enters the season with a lot of buzz around him. He's been named a top 10 quarterback in the league by various national publications and has favorable odds to win MVP. He's on his third straight coordinator in three years, but much of the offense will remain the same both in personnel and in scheme. He is poised for another big season as he tries to lead the Bucs to a fifth straight NFC South divisional title and more.
Trask beats out Pratt, whom the Bucs are really fond of, for the backup job behind Mayfield. It's closer than you think, and Pratt likely comes back on the practice squad. Bazelak was never anything much more than a camp body and benefited from extended snaps in the spring. If, for some reason, Pratt goes elsewhere, he could be brought back on the practice squad with a good camp.
Running Backs - 3
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
Sean Tucker
Cut:
D.J. Williams
Josh Williams*
Summary: The Bucs roll with the trio that served them well in the regular season last year. Bucky Irving broke out as a fourth-round rookie, gashing teams with his elusive tackle-breaking ability on his way to over 1,000 yards rushing. He'll be given the keys to the kingdom this season as the career-cut starter with high expectations. White will slide into a more complementary role, but he's still dangerous as a runner himself. As a pass-catching back, few rival his ability in the league, and he may just be the best pass-protecting running back in the NFL.
Sean Tucker's opportunities have been few and far between, but he's made the most of them. After exploding in Week 6 to the tune of 192 yards from scrimmage, he seldom saw the field, only getting 17 snaps over the next five weeks. The coaching staff has said all the right things about getting him more involved this season, which will only keep everyone else fresh. The battle to watch here is the battle of the Williamses as they look to secure a spot on the team's practice squad. Josh has impressed with his ability in the spring and might have the slight edge until pads come on.
Wide Receivers - 6
Mike Evans
Chris Godwin
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen McMillan
Sterling Shepard
Tez Johnson
Cut:
Rakim Jarrett*
Ryan Miller*
Kam Johnson*
Dennis Houston
Garrett Greene
Traded:
Trey Palmer
Summary: The Bucs' wide receiver room is stacked. Beyond the names you know in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Buccaneers have quietly developed one of the deepest wide-out rooms in the league. It's a wait-and-see approach as to when Godwin will join the fray in training camp, but they made sure they were in capable hands if he is to miss extended time as he recovers from a season-ending ankle injury.
The battle for wide receiver three between Jalen McMillan and first-round pick Emeka Egbuka is sure to be one of the more fun competitions to watch, though both should receive ample opportunities this season. Behind them is an all-out war for the five and potential six spots on the roster.
Veteran Sterling Shepard, who ended last season as the Bucs' third wide receiver, is back and has the inside track due to his relationship with Mayfield and his experience. However, he will be challenged by holdovers Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, Kam Johnson and Ryan Miller as well as newcomer Tez Johnson. There's a chance the Bucs move one of these players in a spare parts trade or future compensation, with Palmer likely to fetch the most in return.
Tight Ends - 4
Cade Otton
Payne Durham
Devin Culp
Ko Kieft
Cut:
Tanner Taula*
Summary: Status quo for the Bucs' tight end room. Otton leads the bunch and is entering the final year of his rookie deal. The former third-rounder has developed into a complete tight end for the Buccaneers and will be asked to help out blocking with the absence of Tristan Wirfs to start the season. Durham received more playing time last year when Otton was sidelined with injuries and made several big plays. I'm expecting an expanded role for Culp in his sophomore season as he presents a matchup problem for defenses with his size and speed. Kieft falls into a similar role he's played in past seasons, while Taula remains on the practice squad.
Offensive Linemen - 9
Tristan Wirfs**
Ben Bredeson
Graham Barton
Cody Mauch
Luke Goedeke
Charlie Heck
Elijah Klein
Jake Majors
Ben Chukwuma
Sua Opeta
Cut:
Luke Haggard*
Silas Dzansi
Raiqwon O'Neil
Ben Scott*
Lorenz Metz***
Garrett Greenfield
Summary: Wirfs' injury certainly throws a wrench into the Bucs' plans, but now the priority becomes getting Heck ready to step up in his place until he returns. The team has full faith in Heck and offensive line coaches Kevin Carberry and Brian Picucci that they will be able to prepare him for his opportunity, although I'd expect a heavy dose of Otton next to him on the line of scrimmage.
How the All-Pro left tackle's absence affects Bredeson will be something to watch as well. Playing next to someone of Wirfs' caliber has its certain advantages. Barton is expected to take a leap in his second year and Cody Mauch and Luke Goedeke are pushing for Pro Bowls this season.
The depth will be one of the key battles to watch this training camp, as the team has essentially 10 guys fighting for four spots. Elijah Klein is likely safe, as the Bucs are really high on last year's sixth-round picks' development at all three interior spots. It heats up after that — Opeta gives them a veteran who knows what it takes to win in the league and was battling for the starting left guard spot with Bredeson before suffering a season-ending ACL tear last year in training camp. Majors and Chukwuma were given a lot of guaranteed money to sign in undrafted free agency and have already made an impression so they seem the next likely to earn a spot. But the competition will be fierce.
Defensive Tackles - 6
Vita Vea
Calijah Kancey
Logan Hall
Greg Gaines
Elijah Rodgers
C.J. Brewer
Cut:
Adam Gotsis*
Mike Greene
Desmond Watson*
Eric Banks
Nash Hutmacher
Dvon J-Thomas
Summary: Pretty standard for the Bucs here, as they bring back pretty much the same group from last season. The Bucs drafted Rodgers in the fifth round in place of William Gholston and expect to use him in a variety of ways. Brewer is the likely sixth defensive lineman, but could get pushed by Gotsis or Watson for his spot on the 53-man roster. The Bucs will likely keep two from the losers of the battle for the sixth spot on the practice squad.
Outside Linebackers - 6
Haason Reddick
Yaya Diaby
Chris Braswell
Anthony Nelson
David Walker
Jose Ramirez
Cut:
Markees Watts*
Warren Peeples
Summary: Another cut-and-dry position with the battles of note coming in, so the question is who will end up where in the rotation. Reddick is expected to bring a boost to the team's pass rush as a former double-digit sack artist and take pressure off of the other defenders. Diaby stands the most to gain from his arrival, as he'll face fewer double teams this season as he looks to break out in Year 3.
How the rotation shakes out after that depends a lot on Braswell's development from Year 1 to Year 2. The Bucs brass have said all the right things but hedged their bets by drafting Walker in the fourth round. Walker is a well-rounded pass rusher who dominated in college and has the organization excited to see what he can do. Nelson is as steady as they come and Ramirez has been singled out as someone the coaches want to see more of and will be pushed by Watts.
Inside Linebackers- 4
Lavonte David
SirVocea Dennis
Anthony Walker
Deion Jones
Cut:
Antonio Grier Jr.
Nick Jackson*
John Bullock
Summary: The top three are locked in here with Davd back for a 14th season. Dennis is finally healthy and is the key to the defense bouncing back. There are high expectations for the former fifth-rounder, and he needs to live up to them. The Buccaneers shored up their depth issues from last season with veteran cover-man Anthony Walker, and the once-former Pro Bowler, Deion Jones, has impressed in the spring. It's possible one of the young linebackers beats out Jones for a final spot due to special teams or wanting to develop youth, but the Bucs would be fine with Jones as linebacker four entering the season.
Cornerbacks - 6
Zyon McCollum
Jamel Dean
Benjamin Morrison
Jacob Parrish
Bryce Hall
Kindle Vildor
Cut:
Josh Hayes*
Tyrek Funderburk*
Roman Parodie
Summary: The Bucs flooded the cornerback position in the offseason, signing two in free agency and selecting two in the draft. Dean and McCollum are back as starters but could be pushed by Morrison, whom they invested a second-round pick in. Dean needs to stay healthy, as injuries have plagued him over the last several seasons. Meanwhile, McCollum needs to prove he can be more consistent and create more turnovers as he enters a contract year.
Parrish will battle it out with Christian Izien for the starting nickel spot, and the rookie has impressed already with multiple interceptions in spring practices. Hall was with the team last season but an unfortunate Week 1 injury derailed his season. Vildor was brought in and provides the Bucs with physicality and starting experience from his time in Detroit.
Unfortunately, that means the writing might be on the wall for Hayes, who became a scapegoat for the Bucs secondary woes after spotty play last season. Funderburk, who made the roster out of camp as an undrafted free agent last season, likely comes back on the practice squad.
Safeties - 4
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tykee Smith
Christian Izien
J.J. Roberts
Cut:
Shilo Sanders*
Kaevon Merriweather*
Marcus Banks
Rashad Wisdom
Summary: Much will be made about Smith's transition to safety this camp, and rightfully so. However, one of the more interesting battles will be who lands the fourth safety spot. Aside from Winfield Jr., who looks to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2024 campaign, Izien is likely locked in as a tweener who can also play nickel corner. Beyond that, the Bucs are flush with young talent at the position.
Merriweather is the likely bet, as he's started several games for the Bucs over the past two years and improved late towards the end of the last season, but he will be pushed. Two undrafted holdovers from last year's practice squad, Wisdom and Banks, will compete with Sanders and Roberts for Merriweather's spot and the practice squad. Merriweather's experience may prove to serve him well, but Roberts is a dark horse to unseat him with his versatility and speed on the back end.
Special Teams - 3
K Chase McLaughlin
P Riley Dixon
LS Evan Deckers
Cut:
P Jake Julien
K Ryan Coe
Summary: McLaughlin is the best kicker in team history and is locked in as the starter, but it's never bad to have a kicker on speed dial should something happen during the season. Getting a look a Coe gives the Bucs some insurance there and doesn't wear out McLaughlin's legs during camp. Julien could push Dixon for the starting job, but the Bucs are likely to roll with the veteran if he performs. Deckers sits back with no competition this offseason after beating out veteran Zach Triner last year.
