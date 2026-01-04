Grading Buccaneers players and coaches after big win over Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to get revenge and beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they did just that, coming away with a 16-14 win on a soaking wet day inside Raymond James Stadium.

It wasn't pretty by any means, but the Buccaneers were able to pull it off and will now need help from the shorthanded New Orleans Saints tomorrow against the Atlanta Falcons to win the division and secure another postseason berth.

The Buccaneers played pretty conservatively in this one, but some huge plays from tight end Cade Otton and Lavonte David helped propel the team to a close win. Here is how we graded out Tampa Bay's players and coaches in their victory over Carolina.

QUARTERBACK: C+

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't need to be spectacular, and in fact, he played an extremely average game against the Panthers. After starting hot going six for six, Mayfield cooled off a bit and threw yet another bad interception in the second quarter.

Completing nearly 73% of his passes for 203 yards and a touchdown to Cade Otton, Mayfield was sacked twice but also utilized his legs, rushing four times for 31 yards.

RUNNING BACKS: A-

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bucs were content to run the ball all day with rain coming down for most of the contest, and they did just that with both Bucky Irving and Rachaad White having solid days. The two had a total of 108 yards on the ground combined. Both also got involved in the passing game, with White catching two passes for 18 yards and Irving one catch for 13. Sean Tucker had a forgettable game, fumbling a kickoff return and running into Mayfield on a handoff.

WIDE RECEIVERS: A

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The wide receivers were not all that involved in the game plan or game for the Bucs today, but did well in their limited action. Mike Evans surpassed Jason Witten for the 21st most receiving yards in NFL history on one of his two catches. Rookies Tez Johnson and Emeka Egbuka joined Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan with just one catch on the day.

TIGHT ENDS: A

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88). Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While the Bucs' wideouts weren't involved, it was the best game of the season for Cade Otton. Otton was involved from the get-go and scored his first touchdown of the season on his way to seven catches for 94 yards.

He also had some huge moment plays, getting a pass interference call in the third quarter that gave the Bucs an automatic first down and a catch on third down late in the fourth quarter that almost sealed the game. Payne Durham could have added to the great day for tight ends by catching a touchdown, but was unable to come down with the catch as it went right through his arms.

OFFENSIVE LINE: C+

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Tristan Wirfs returning from a toe injury, the offensive line was improved from a week ago. The unit opened up lanes early and provided solid protection for Mayfield, only allowing two sacks on the day. The group played physically and didn't allow the Panthers' defensive line eat them up.

DEFENSIVE LINE: B-

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) and defensive end Elijah Roberts (95) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bucs' defensive line has not lived up to expectations, but they played with some force in Week 18. Their run-stopping abilities looked to have time-traveled to the past, limiting the Panthers to just 19 yards rushing. The unit wasn't perfect, however, as they didn't record a sack with a lack of pressure, Yaya Diaby got beat in coverage in the second quarter and a brutal missed tackle by Calijah Kancey in his return from injury led to a big 25-yard gain for Rico Dowdle.

LINEBACKERS: B

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The linebacker group played one of it's better games of the 2025 season. A defensive lapse from SirVocea Dennis that led to a Tommy Tremble touchdown was the reason they didn't receive a higher grade here. Lavonte David turned back the clock and came away with a clutch fumble recovery in the fourth quarter on a Panthers' failed flea-flicker.

SECONDARY: D+

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Down both their starting corners, the Bucs' secondary played well at times and then not so well at others. Receivers found gaps all day, and the young secondary struggled against man coverage as well. Corners got exposed on fourth down in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Panthers to continue their drive and rookie Benjamin Morrison allowed a touchdown to Jalen Coker. Fellow rookie Jacob Parrish played great on the day and came away with an interception late in the second quarter that led to a field goal right before half.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C-

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers place kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Special teams continues to be a head scratcher for Tampa Bay. This group was well on their way to a higher grade, but unfortunately, another blocked field goal impacted it. Sean Tucker fumbled on a kickoff return, an illegal block in the back was called and the team continues to play coverage safe by kicking off for a touchback. McLaughlin was solid outside of his low kick that was blocked, and Riley Dixon had a great punt near the end of the game that pinned the Panthers at their own three-yard line with just 16 seconds left.

COACHES: C-

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The coaching for the Bucs was middling. Josh Grizzard once again showed why he is a first-drive script merchant with the opening offensive possession ending in a touchdown. While the play calling was conservative on the day, it did seem like Grizz found some rhythm. Some questionable decisions were also made by head coach Todd Bowles, especially not having any urgency to try and score a touchdown before half with three timeouts in his pocket only to get a field goal. Additionally, an untimely blitz once again led to a big, explosive play.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

