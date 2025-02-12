Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro led NFL in one key stat in 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season didn't end how they had hoped. After reaching the Divisional Round of the playoffs a season ago, the Buccaneers were upended in the Wild Card round of the playoffs this season by the Washington Commanders. While the season didn't pan out the way the Bucs had hoped, there is plenty to build upon to make a deeper postseason run in 2025.
One of those pillars or foundations that the Buccaneers have at their disposal is elite offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, who secured his second AP First-Team All-Pro in 2024 for his work at left tackle, blocking for quarterback Baker Mayfield's blindside. Wirfs made the transition from right tackle to left tackle a couple of seasons ago and has flourished in any role he has been placed in.
Wirfs was excellent in 2024, not allowing a single sack on Baker Mayfield in the process, and according to The 33rd Team, Wirfs was not only excellent at keeping his quarterback clean but also led the league amongst offensive tackles with the lowest pressure rate allowed by opposing defenders at just 1.3%.
The three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler has had an excellent career thus far and will look to continue his dominating play for the Buccaneers for years to come as he signed a five-year deal with the franchise, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history and embodying the "Buc for life" mantra that the organization lives by.
Wirfs and Mayfield have grown their relationship both on and off the field since the latter's arrival in Tampa Bay two seasons ago and they will look to continue building upon that for at least the next season or two. At that point, the Bucs will have a decision to make regarding what direction to head at the quarterback position.
