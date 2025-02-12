Stephen A. Smith sounds off on GOAT debate between Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs were looking to become the first three-peat Super Bowl winners in NFL history when they faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, but unfortunately for them and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, that dream was quickly squashed as the Eagles jumped all over the Chiefs, winning their second overall Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
There was history on the line in Super Bowl LIX, but the Chiefs and Mahomes were unable to capture the magic that has helped guide them into one of the best dynasties to ever play the game. If Mahomes were to capture that elusive Super Bowl three-peat many thought that it would have elevated him above Brady as the NFL's "greatest of all time".
That didn't happen, and the argument between Brady and Mahomes once again became a topic of conversation. Following Mahomes and the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was adamant the conversation on who is the GOAT is "officially over".
It is hard to argue with Stephen A. on this one as I also believed that a three-peat would have surged Mahomes over Brady despite the latter still having three more championship rings. Brady, who was on the call for the Chiefs' loss in the Super Bowl, just narrowly kept his mantle as the game's greatest player to play and still is one of only two quarterbacks to beat Mahomes in a Super Bowl. He did so in similar fashion to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, dismantling them in Super Bowl LV.
While the door may be closed for the Chiefs to win three in a row, they are still a force to be reckoned with. There will likely be many changes coming to the Chiefs roster this upcoming season, so it will be interesting to see how they fare moving into the future.
