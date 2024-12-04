Baker Mayfield Gives Update on Injured Ankle After Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need their star quarterback for any chance to make the playoffs this season. And thankfully, it looks like a recent injury won't slow him down much, if at all.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an ankle injury against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday when a Panthers player stepped on him after a sack. He was sore and played through pain, but after a few days off, it seems as if his foot has healed fine. When he was asked about his ankle, he made it clear he was set to play against the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.
"Yeah, it’s a part of my job just to get ready to physically play," Mayfield said. "[I’m] doing my recovery stuff, everything I need to do to be able to be ready to play and yeah, [I] feel decent. [I’m] still a little sore but it’s Week 13 or 14 in the NFL so [I] got to go.”
Additionally, head coach Todd Bowles said that if the Buccaneers had practiced on Wednesday — they did a walkthrough — Mayfield would have been fine.
“He would have been [a] full [participant]," Bowles said.
That's encouraging news for the Buccaneers, who need to win almost every game remaining in the year to make the playoffs. That run continues on Sunday, when they play the Las Vegas Raiders at home at 1 p.m.
