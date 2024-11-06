Bucs' Baker Mayfield Isn't a Fan of Overtime Rules After Loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been one of the best at his position in the NFL as we reach the halfway point of the NFL season. He is first in the NFL in touchdown passes with 23 and second in passing yards with 2,389 and a large reason why the Buccaneers have seen success despite being down multiple playmakers and a defense that has struggled.
Even with how good he has been, the Buccaneers have now dropped four out of their last five games to bring their record under .500 at 4-5 after suffering another heartbreaking overtime loss, this time 30-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs, where the offense did not get a chance to obtain the ball to win the game.
The Bucs had an opportunity to go for two with seconds remaining in regulation. Still, head coach Todd Bowles decided to tie the game up to force overtime in Arrowhead Stadium against the defending World Champions. At the coin toss, Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield chose tails and ended up being heads, giving the Chiefs the ball first in overtime.
Baker's reaction was obvious immediately as he threw his head back once the referees made the call. At that moment it felt like the Bucs would not have a chance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and that is ultimately what ended up happening as they easily drove down the field to secure a win with a touchdown, eliminating the chance for the Bucs' to try and tie or win the game.
READ MORE: 3 Buccaneers Players Make FOX Sports Midseason All-Rookie Team
The NFL overtime rule has been criticized over recent seasons as it practically allows for games to be decided by chance unless an opposing defense can step up and come away with a single stop. If the first team that possesses the ball scores, then the other team does not get a chance. Unfair comes to mind, but at the end of the day life isn't fair and the NFL believes this is the best way for them to operate their overtime.
Even so, many players have been outspoken about the rule and when talking to the media on Wednesday, Bucs' Baker Mayfield addressed the situation from Monday night ultimately showing that he isn't necessarily a fan of how it is handled.
There is no other way to put it other than it's tough you-know-what. The Bucs lost and the rules are the rules. However, it doesn't make it sting any less for a team that has given their all just for them not to get a chance to go out and tie or win a game. This instance has happened twice now to the Buccaneers in 2024 and if they want to avoid these sorts of issues moving forward, they might want to make sure they are taking care of what needs to be taken care of during regulation.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' Week 10 Game vs. 49ers Could Be Huge Playoff Swing for Tampa Bay
• Buccaneers Drop In Week 10 Power Rankings After Overtime Loss To Chiefs
• Skip Bayless Calls Out Tom Brady’s Broadcasting as Former Bucs QB Faces Criticism
• Buccaneers Don't Make Move Before Nov. 5 NFL Trade Deadline