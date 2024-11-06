3 Buccaneers Players Make FOX Sports Midseason All-Rookie Team
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their problems, sitting at 4-5 after a strong 3-1 start. But one thing the team can be proud of midway through the year is the excellent play from their 2024 NFL Draft class.
The Bucs drafted multiple players to be big contributors in 2024, with center Graham Barton, running back Bucky Irving, nickel defender Tykee Smith and wideout Jalen McMillan all getting playing time on this team. FOX Sports' Greg Auman recently took the time to go over FOX Sports' midseason All-Rookie team, and three of Tampa Bay's rookies made the cut.
Running back Bucky Irving, center Graham Barton and nickel cornerback Tykee Smith all made the list, with Irving even getting a second-team nod at kick returner as well.
All three players have been big contributors to Tampa Bay, with Irving picking up 419 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns with 174 receiving yards, the latter the most in the NFL among rookies. Smith has already forced three fumbles and nabbed a pick so far this year and Barton has been a stalwart at center that has drastically improved Tampa Bay's offensive line as a whole.
Things might be looking up for the future in Tampa Bay with such a strong rookie class, but for now, the Bucs will try to beat the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 10 to avoid a 4-6 start to the year before their bye week.
