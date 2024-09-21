Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Denver Broncos
It's a 2-0 start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they aren't satisfied. They'll want to improve that number to 3-0 on Sunday, and they have a prime opponent to do it against when the Denver Broncos come to Tampa Bay after struggling their first game of the season .
Tampa Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Broncos on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel— check them out below:
Bets record this year: 5-1
Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+140)
Take these bets while you can still get them. Chris Godwin has scored a touchdown in each of his first two games and he's primed to make another impact against the Denver Broncos. Not only has he simply been playing good football lately, but Mike Evans will likely have to contend with Patrick Surtain II all game long. With all that in mind, place another bet for Chris Godwin to find the end zone with positive odds.
Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 Passing TDs (+104)
Let Baker bake. Mayfield did not fulfill this particular over against the Lions, and furthermore, the Broncos haven't given up two passing TDs in either of their games. That may make this sound stupid on the surface, but Mayfield has had great chemistry with his receivers and threw four touchdowns in the season opener against the Commanders. Patrick Surtain II is good, but Mayfield should be able to throw at least two touchdowns against this Denver Broncos defense.
Zyon McCollum Records Interception (+700)
Bo Nix has thrown four interceptions so far this year and no touchdowns to speak of. That's bad, and if he has the penchant already for tossing picks, the Buccaneers can take advantage. Jamel Dean is +600 on this bet, so pick your poison, but there's a good likelihood that Nix throws another one — and if he does, why not bet on Zyon McCollum to nab a pick after his fantastic game last Sunday?
