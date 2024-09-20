Bucs Elevate Defensive Lineman to Active Roster
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making an elevation as injuries stack up on the defensive line.
The Bucs announced on Friday that they're elevating former Coastal Carolina and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer to the 53-man roster. Brewer was previously a practice squad elevation in his last two games against the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions.
Brewer has been filling in for a number of different injuries to the defensive line. He was initially brought up in Week 1 and Week 2 to fill voids left by Calijah Kancey and Logan Hall. Hall returned, but in Week 2, defensive lineman Vita Vea sprained his MCL and had to leave the game. Players can only be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the active roster, and the Bucs are getting ahead of that early by elevating Brewer, who has been playing alongside practice squad DL Mike Greene in his last two contests.
Brewer has so far played admirable in relief of Kancey and Hall in the rotation. He's picked up five tackles on the year, with three assists and two solo tackles, and will likely have the opportunity to pick up some more against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. He'll be playing alongside Greg Gaines, who will take a considerable amount of snaps with Vea out of the rotation.
