Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Detroit Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a tough game this weekend against the Detroit Lions, and they'll try to start 2-0 against an NFC Super Bowl contender that won last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa Bay is injury-ridden on defense and down a starting right tackle on offense, but they should still put up some points at Ford Field.
Tampa Bay is a 7.5-point underdog in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Lions on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel— check them out below:
Bets record this year: 3-0
Over 51.5 Total Points (-105)
There's a good chance that this game becomes a shootout. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an ailing secondary without Antoine Winfield Jr. and with Zyon McCollum questionable and Detroit's pass rush will suffer without Marcus Davenport. It's reasonable that both teams can put up 25 points or more with two high-powered offenses, so this could be the play.
Chris Godwin Anytime TD (+160)
I might be sipping the Kool-Aid here a little bit, but Chris Godwin looked to be thriving against the Washington Commanders in his new Cooper Kupp-esque role in Liam Coen's offense. He had eight receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown last week, and I think he'll do it again this week.
Tampa Bay will be relying heavily on their passing game, and Godwin could play another big role. If the team gets into the red zone, look for Godwin to cash in.
Buccaneers First Drive — Field Goal Attempt (+370)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a high-powered offense, but they seem to struggle a bit coming out strong and scoring a touchdown on their first drive. This was the result of their first drive last week, so bet on that to happen again this week with good odds as the offense still drives down the field to start the game.
