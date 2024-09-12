Injured Bucs Starter Takes Big Step in Practice to Play vs. Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans got some good news on Thursday in the Bucs' second practice.
The secondary took a big hit during the team's game vs. the Washington Commanders, with Zyon McCollum leaving the game due to concussion, Bryce Hall fracturing a fibula and dislocating an ankle, Josh Hayes injuring his ankle and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. fracturing his foot. Outlook seemed grim after the game, but the Bucs look as if they could get one of those starters back.
McCollum was in a non-contact black jersey on Wednesday's practice, but he did participate in a limited manner. But on Thursday, he was back in a regular jersey, which certainly signifies that he's moving along well in his concussion recovery and that he could be set to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday — in fact, he was a full participant on Thursday,
The news would be a huge boon for Tampa Bay if McCollum is able to go. The secondary was banged up bad on Sunday, but a lot of that was depth — so while the Buccaneers are still in trouble in that regard, McCollum coming back would mean that the only backup starting in the secondary will be Christian Izien, who's filling in for Winfield Jr. Should everyone stay healthy, that secondary wouldn't take too big of a hit — and if not, recently re-acquired cornerback Keenan Isaac can step in where needed.
With good comes bad, though, and the bad was certainly that right tackle Luke Goedeke didn't practice on Thursday. Should he not be able to go, swing tackle Justin Skule will likely step in to replace him. Additionally, defensive back Tykee Smith did not practice due to illness.
