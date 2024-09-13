Tom Brady Tried to Get Julian Edelman to the Bucs
It's well known that Tom Brady attempted to lure his former players to Tampa Bay — he got one in tight end Rob Gronkowski, with the duo even linking up for two touchdowns in a Super Bowl-winning effort with the Buccaneers. He also lured Antonio Brown to Tampa Bay after the two played in a game together against the Miami Dolphins in New England.
There was on more player, however, that he wasn't able to bring over. Wideout Julian Edelman has mentioned it before, but he was asked by Brady to come to Tampa Bay and join him, and he declined. Brady himself, however, mentioned this on Thursday during a video on social media.
The video depicts the two of them watching highlights of Brady's career (including one in Tampa Bay, where he helped the Buccaneers beat the Saints as time expired with a touchdown pass to RB Rachaad White). During that highlight, the two talk about Brady's attempt to lure Edelman to Tampa Bay, with Brady mentioning that Edelman rejected him.
See the interaction between the two below:
Brady had a great career with Tampa Bay in the short time he was a Buccaneer. In three years, he boasted 14,643 yards, 108 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in the 50 games he played in red and pewter. Julian Edelman stayed behind for one year in New England with new quarterback Mac Jones in 2020, but he retired from football shortly after.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Devin White Loses Starting Spot With Eagles
• Bucs' New Offensive Coordinator Draws Rave Reviews In Debut
• Tom Brady Regrets Not Drafting Bucs' Baker Mayfield in Fantasy
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions