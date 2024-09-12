Bucs Head Coach Breaks Down Keys To Beating Lions
In many fans' minds, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 2 game against the Lions is a chance to avenge the two losses the Lions handed to them in the regular season and divisional round of the playoffs. However, speaking with team reporter Casey Hudson on the team's weekly Total Access show, head coach Todd Bowles isn't looking at this game as a revenge game for the Bucs.
"It's Week 2," Bowles said. "They're a different team, we're a different team. We've got a lot of new guys, different offensive coordinator, and it's a different scheme. We know they're a very good team, but we came in first as well. It's going to be a first-place schedule, so they're not going to be the only good team we face. But it's going to be a good measuring stick early on and we just have to come ready to play."
READ MORE: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Gaining Traction For NFL MVP
After pouring on heavy praise for the Lions' playmakers on offense and defense, Bowles was then asked what the keys to the game are should the Bucs come out of the Motor City with a win.
"Offensively, we've got to take care of the football, we've got to be able to run it, and score in the red zone," Bowles said. "Defensively, we've got to stop the run, can't give up the big play, and we've got to get to the quarterback. "
It might seem like a cliche answer, but that's really what the game of football comes down to. Whoever can make the most plays and least mistakes will win the game. For the Bucs injury ravaged roster, playing sound, technically fundamental football and limiting the mental errors will go a long way to decide this match up and securing a win in Detroit.
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Devin White Loses Starting Spot With Eagles
• Bucs' New Offensive Coordinator Draws Rave Reviews In Debut
• Tom Brady Regrets Not Drafting Bucs' Baker Mayfield in Fantasy
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions