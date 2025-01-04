Buccaneers Best Bets vs. New Orleans Saints in Week 18
Tampa Bay is a 14-point favorite (wow) in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Saints on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of BetMGM — check them out below:
Bets record this year: 25-17
Mike Evans Over 100.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Come on, now. You think we wouldn't start with this one?
Mike Evans' famed 1000-yard streak is on the line Sunday, and he needs 85 yards to surpass the mark, if you're wondering why this is so comically high. The team is hell-bent on getting him this number, but the question then remains if he can get the 16 extra yards to surpass this number. I think he can — he's had a 97-yard game (Panthers) and a 159-yard game (Chargers) in the last three weeks, and I think he'll end up hitting the difference on Sunday.
Mike Evans First TD Scorer (+375)
Why not double up? Mike Evans is gonna get the football, and that almost certainly means he's gonna find the end zone. We predict that his monster day is gonna include a touchdown, continuing a streak after catching two touchdowns against the Panthers last Sunday. It's gonna be a Mike Evans day, so you should make it a Mike Evans betting slip.
Jalen McMillan Anytime TD (+155)
If you keep getting these odds, keep taking them. McMillan has had six touchdown receptions in his last four games, and there's no reason to think that won't continue on Sunday. Sterling Shepard is back in the fold, but he is questionable to play, and Baker Mayfield and McMillan's chemistry has come along in recent weeks. Definitely throw some money down on this.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Two Buccaneers Players Ruled Out for Season Finale vs. Saints
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Receives More Praise From Tom Brady
• Buccaneers All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs Makes MVP Case For Baker Mayfield
• Bucs Make Roster Moves Ahead Of Pivotal Week 18 Game vs. Saints