Buccaneers could make big steal on Day 2 of NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could use some help in the front seven at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.
That's why NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter listed Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. as an ideal pick for the Bucs.
Pearce could be bound for Bucs
"Thanks to a lack of bulk and an inconsistent 2024 performance, Pearce might be available on Day 2. And he could grow into a starter as he matures playing behind veteran free-agent signee Haason Reddick," Reuter wrote.
Pearce was seen as a potential No. 1 overall pick going into the season, but his stock has taken a dip over the course of the year. The main reason for the slide has to do with a poor senior season, but if he were to land with a team that had several veterans to learn from, Pearce could be a steal in the second round.
The Bucs, armed with Lavonte David and Reddick among others, could be the best fit for Pearce coming into the league.
