Ex-Buccaneers coach catches heat at NFL owners meetings
During the NFL owners’ meetings earlier this week, there was a chatter regarding the awkward separation between former offensive coordinator Liam Coen and the Buccaneers. It was well documented and one of the most talked about stories of the offseason so far.
After Coen officially joined the Jacksonville Jaguars staff to be their next head coach, Bucs fans had a lot to say. But, jokes were made when Coen went viral for saying ‘Duuuval’ in a rather funny and awkward way that spread across the league.
Well, it looks like it spread all of the way to other coaches across the NFL including Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell.
”I will say that there was, there may or may not have been a few ‘Duvals’ from a few of us coaches throughout the week. He’s probably had enough of that,” said O’Connell.
It’s hilarious Coen continues to catch heat, certainly from his new fellow colleagues, but it’s all fun and games. I’d imagine Rams’ Sean McVay also gave him a couple of jabs as well with how close their relationship is.
It’s still up in the air if we’ll see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Jaguars in the preseason for a joint practice but get your popcorn ready if so. It would be rather entertaining to say the least.
