Buccaneers bring back quarterback on multi-mllion dollar deal
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back their 2021 second-round pick in free agency.
The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that the Buccaneers are set to bring back quarterback Kyle Trask on a one-year deal worth $2.787 million. Trask will continue to backup quarterback Baker Mayfield during the 2025 season.
The Bucs drafted Trask potentially with the intention to have him succeed quarterback Tom Brady, and he had the chance to win the job in 2023 when he entered a quarterback competition with Baker Mayfield. He lost that competition, and since then, he hasn't gotten too much playing time — he's played only a handful of snaps and has attempted just four passes in 11 attempts in the three years he has played.
There was an assumption that the Buccaneers could move on from Kyle Trask, but it seems as if he's set to return to the Bucs for at least one more year. Backup QBs are still important as they attend quarterback meetings and learn the offense, and as a result, Trask could be helpful as he plays in Josh Grizzard's offense this year — additionally, should Baker Mayfield go down, Trask knows the system well.
Trask will play his fourth year in the NFL with the Bucs, and after the season, the team will have a decision to make once again.
