Buccaneers at Panthers: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Following their worst loss of the 2021 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to bounce back on Sunday against a struggling Carolina Panthers team in Charlotte, N.C.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) vs. Carolina Panthers (5-9)

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

When: Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:00 P.M. ET

Watch: FOX | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 10.5-point favorites over the Panthers. The over/under is set at 43.5.

Series history: Tampa Bay owns a 17-24 all-time record against Carolina. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 46-23 when the teams last met in November 2020.

Although the Buccaneers handily defeated the Panthers twice last season and appear to be the far superior team this year, this may not be as easy of a win as normal for Tampa Bay. Hampered by injuries across the entire roster, the Bucs offense is going to be limited compared to the majority of the year.

Tom Brady will be forced to move the ball around to the Buccaneers' reserves, as he'll be without starters in running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and wide receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (torn ACL). Defensively, the Bucs won't have starters in safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.

The good thing for Tampa Bay's offense is that Ronald Jones II is still around, as he'll start in place of Fournette. And Jones rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina last season.

The Bucs also, albeit questionably, welcome Antonio Brown back from a three-game suspension this week for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status. Brown has been a game-changer within the offense when he's been available this year, and for the Bucs' sake, he couldn't have returned to play at a better time. Mike Edwards, who was suspended for the same reason, returns as well to provide safety depth with Winfield sidelined.

