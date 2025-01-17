Buccaneers Could Potentially Play Dolphins Overseas in 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played a few overseas games in their time, with the last one coming in 2022 in Munich. And now, there's a possibilty that it could happen again in 2025.
The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they're set to host an NFL game in Madrid, Spain, in 2025, the first NFL team to ever do so in Spain. They'll be the designated home team for that matchup, which means that any of their away teams are eligible to be opponents — and one of those away opponents is the Bucs, set to visit Miami next season. If it isn't at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, it could be at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium where iconic soccer team Real Madrid plays.
Other teams up for contention are the Dolphins' division rivals in the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots and the rest of Miami's away slate, which includes the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders.
Things went well the last time the Bucs played in Europe in 2022. They faced the Seahawks in Munich, and with Tom Brady and crew, defeated Seattle 21-16.
