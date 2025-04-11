Buccaneers could select rising pass rush prospect in NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been linked to front seven prospects with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Bucs have been hovering around the same prospects at that pick, but one prospect's value is growing to the point where he is now in consideration for that selection.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller says that teams are beginning to covet Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Ezeiruaku to the Bucs?
"Coming off a season in which he posted 16.5 sacks, Ezeiruaku started his climb with a brilliant performance at the Senior Bowl practices, which showed off his great use of length and power," Miller wrote.
"He was viewed as a solid middle of Day 2 player given concerns about his leaner 6-foot-3, 248-pound build. However, I'm now hearing he's a potential top-25 player and getting close to being a first-round lock. Teams are desperate for his type of speedy pass-rushing ability."
The first night of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
