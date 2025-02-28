Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers could take All-American LB in Round 1 of NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could look to draft one of the best linebackers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (LB28) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot of change coming up at the linebacker position this offseason.

The team needs a linebacker early in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine links them to Georgia star Jalon Walker.

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) celebrates after sacking TCU quarterback Chandler Morris (2)
Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) celebrates after sacking TCU quarterback Chandler Morris (2) during the second half of the NCAA College Football National Championship game between TCU and Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. News Joshua L Jones / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Walker could start right away for Bucs

"Jalon Walker is a first-round talent, but it isn’t always easy to find the team that should use a first-round pick on an off-ball linebacker," Ballentine writes.

"In the case of Walker, that team is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is a unique prospect who played both on the edge and as an off-ball linebacker. Ultimately, he's built more like an inside 'backer who happens to be an excellent blitzer. That’s right up Todd Bowles' alley. The Bucs head coach runs one of the most dynamic defenses in the league and will have no problem weaponizing Walker's skill set. The Bucs are also at a natural turning point for the position with Lavonte David and K.J. Britt both slated to become free agents."

Walker will likely be chosen in the first round of the draft on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

