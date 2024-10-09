Bucs Designate Defensive Lineman for Return from IR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have designated one of their injured defensive linemen to return to the team.
The Bucs announced on Wednesday that lineman Earnest Brown IV, who the team signed earlier this year and who made the active roster out of training camp, has begun his window to return from Injured Reserve. Brown will get 21 days to so — if he is unable to get healthy in that timespan, he'll be put on season-ending IR.
READ MORE: Bucs Could Face Third Rookie QB in Matchup With Saints
Brown made the initial 53-man roster after playing in California for his first few NFL stints. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams, and he played three seasons there, almost all of it on the practice squad, and he was released in 2024. He had a very brief (four months) stint with the San Francisco 49ers before Tampa Bay signed him in May. Brown has played in 12 NFL games and has netted 14 total tackles.
Brown suffered a rib injury in practice just before the team's season opener against the Washington Commanders. His presence could be needed in Tampa Bay, as injuries to the team's defensive line could see him getting more playing time than normal
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs LT Quietly Dominant vs. Falcons in Week 4
• Eagles Release Former Bucs Pro Bowl Linebacker
• How Did the Bucs Grade Out After Their Week 5 Loss to the Falcons?
• Former Coach Weighs In on Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's Evolution