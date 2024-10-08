Bucs Likely Won't Play Saints QB Derek Carr in Week 6
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing a crucial division game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and when they do, they'll be facing off against a different quarterback than they expected once their game against the Atlanta Falcons was over on Thursday night.
QB Derek Carr played against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, and during a performance in which he went 18 of 28 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns and a pick, he injured his oblique and had to leave the game. He was replaced by quarterback Jake Haener and did not return to the game, and now, it seems as if he won't be able to make it on short rest against the Buccaneers.
Per NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, Carr is expected to miss at least two weeks, including Sunday's game against the Buccaneers:
Carr is 1-1 against the Buccaneers and could play the team again when the Bucs have them for their last game of the season at home. In the meantime, the Saints could turn to Haener, who they drafted in 2023 out of Fresno State. Haener played good football there, throwing for 9120 yards, 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in his four-year career. He'll get his first NFL start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who need an NFC South win to stay in the race early in the year.
However, that may not be the case. According to Garafolo, Saints QB Spencer Rattler could get the start instead — Rattler, a fifth-round pick this year, finished his college career with 10,807 passing yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 picks.
The Bucs are already in New Orleans to get away from Hurricane Milton, and the two teams will play at 1 p.m. EST in the Caesers Superdome.
