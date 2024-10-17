Bucs Designate Young Wide Receiver to Return from IR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been thin at receiver for some time. Wideouts Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer are both dealing with injuries, and while McMillan has returned from his hamstring, Palmer remains sidelined with a concussion. Additionally, Bucs star WR Mike Evans was not at practice Thursday, making the room even thinner.
It looks like some help is on the way, though, and it will come in the form of a young wideout in his second NFL season.
The Bucs announced on Thursday that they've designated WR Rakim Jarrett to return to IR after he was placed there before the season started with an undisclosed injury. Per IR rules, Jarrett has 21 days to get healthy — if he's unable to do so in that 21-day window, he'll be forced to remain on IR for the rest of the year.
Jarrett is a UDFA out of Maryland that the Bucs signed in 2023. He didn't get much playing time during the 2023 season, catching just four passes for 60 yards, with most of that coming on a big splash play for 41 yards against the San Francisco 49ers. He injured his hamstring on that play and did not return for the rest of the year, and his injury problems compounded with his placement on IR at the beginning of the season.
Jarrett had a strong training camp, though, and should Palmer and Evans both be out, he'll be needed going forward. It's unknown just when he plans to return during this 21-day window, but it's looking like the sooner it happens, the better.
