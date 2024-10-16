Bucs Gameday

Bucs WR Earns Star From Tom Brady For Week 6 Game vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver earns praise from his former quarterback for his stellar performance against the New Orleans Saints.

Caleb Skinner

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) cruises for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) cruises for a touchdown during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on a show this past week against their divisional rivals, the New Orleans Saints, putting up a franchise-record 594 total yards and the second-most points scored in franchise history with 51. While the defense did allow the Saints to score 27 points of their own, they also stepped up by not allowing a single point scored in the second half.

The victory was huge for the Bucs, who are looking to keep pace with the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South crown. With the Buccaneers' offense once again proving how strong they are, anyone from Bucky Irving to Sean Tucker could have been pointed to as potential stars of the week, but former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has one of his top 3 stars of the week to wide receiver Chris Godwin.

READ MORE: Bucs Make Roster Moves After Injuries vs. Saints

Godwin is one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league and since moving back into his natural role in the slot under offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Godwin has flourished as perhaps one of the best wideouts in the league in 2024.

On Sunday, Godwin caught 11 passes from Baker Mayfield for 125 yards and two trips into the endzone to help lift the Bucs' offense to record-setting levels. Godwin is not only a pass catcher, though, as he exemplifies the right way to play the position by also being one of best blocking wideouts in the league, opening up lanes for his running backs downfield to create chunk plays.

Godwin and the Buccaneers will get their next chance to shine in a primetime matchup with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson on Monday Night Football.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Tom Brady Approved as Raiders Minority Owner

Stellar Run Game is Bucs' 'X-Factor' in Win Over Saints

• Best and Worst Graded Bucs Offensive Players vs. Saints

• Best and Worst Graded Bucs Defensive Players vs. Saints

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News