Bucs WR Earns Star From Tom Brady For Week 6 Game vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on a show this past week against their divisional rivals, the New Orleans Saints, putting up a franchise-record 594 total yards and the second-most points scored in franchise history with 51. While the defense did allow the Saints to score 27 points of their own, they also stepped up by not allowing a single point scored in the second half.
The victory was huge for the Bucs, who are looking to keep pace with the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South crown. With the Buccaneers' offense once again proving how strong they are, anyone from Bucky Irving to Sean Tucker could have been pointed to as potential stars of the week, but former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has one of his top 3 stars of the week to wide receiver Chris Godwin.
READ MORE: Bucs Make Roster Moves After Injuries vs. Saints
Godwin is one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league and since moving back into his natural role in the slot under offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Godwin has flourished as perhaps one of the best wideouts in the league in 2024.
On Sunday, Godwin caught 11 passes from Baker Mayfield for 125 yards and two trips into the endzone to help lift the Bucs' offense to record-setting levels. Godwin is not only a pass catcher, though, as he exemplifies the right way to play the position by also being one of best blocking wideouts in the league, opening up lanes for his running backs downfield to create chunk plays.
Godwin and the Buccaneers will get their next chance to shine in a primetime matchup with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson on Monday Night Football.
