Zyon McCollum are you kidding me with this play. I can't imagine too many tougher assignments than a 6'2 CB guarding Shaheed in the slot. His ranks amongst CBs this year:



- 2 INTs (tied 3rd)

- 6 PBUs (tied 4th)

- 7 FIs (tied 5th)

- 47.1% completion (9th)

- 0.88 yards/cov snap https://t.co/gMkjNzvXGh pic.twitter.com/0APIqJUJpN