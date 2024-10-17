Young Players Deserve Credit for Early Bucs Success
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an extremely productive group of veteran players. Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Vita Vea are just some of the established veterans who have been integral to the success of the 4-2 Bucs.
Although Tampa Bay’s success should in part be attributed to the contributions of these veteran leaders, they aren’t the only ones who deserve credit. Bucs’ GM Jason Licht and his scouting department have done a tremendous job identifying talent and signing prospects — whether it be draft picks or UDFAs — to become contributors early in their careers.
Look no further than the performance of Zyon McCollum, who has quickly established himself as one of the league’s brightest up-and-coming stars at the cornerback position. As a fifth-round selection (157th overall) out of Sam Houston State in 2022, McCollum spent his first couple of seasons learning the ropes behind Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis — who was traded to Detroit in the offseason to make room.
Now, in what has been his first real opportunity to work as a full-time starter, McCollum has exploded onto the scene. The 25-year-old corner is the number one ranked cornerback in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, with an 89.4 overall defensive grade. Zyon McCollum is proving to be everything the Bucs hoped he could one day become, and more.
During the team’s dominant performance in New Orleans last Sunday, a number of other young players stepped up in a big way, too.
2023 UDFA Sean Tucker, who was a highly productive RB at Syracuse, had a major coming out party when he rushed for 136 yards and 1 TD, in addition to catching 3 passes for 56 yards and another TD. Tucker’s power, contact balance, and deceptive speed were on full display as Saints defenders continually bounced off him in the second half. It was an impressive performance, and one that earned Tucker NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Bucs rookie running back Bucky Irving — a fourth-round pick back in April — was also extremely effective vs. New Orleans. And while Tucker’s breakout game could be attributed, at least partially, to the absence of Rachaad White, Irving has been highly productive in the snaps he’s received all season. The elusive runner leads all NFL rookies in rushing yards (328) despite playing as a change-of-pace back behind Rachaad White.
On defense, the Bucs’ third round pick in this year’s draft, Tykee Smith, has also been playing exceptional football. The former Georgia Bulldog has stepped into the primary nickel cornerback position from day one and has already established himself as an above-average player at that position. In fact, that may be too modest of a description for Smith, who is currently the 11th highest-graded corner in the league according to PFF with a 76.1 overall defensive grade. Still, Smith took his game to another level on Sunday in New Orleans, where the gritty, versatile, and instinctual DB made about as many splash plays as a golden retriever at a pool party.
In addition to Tucker’s NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, both Bucky Irving and Tykee Smith were nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week award following their respective performances in Week 6 vs. the New Orleans Saints.
In addition to the players already mentioned, defensive linemen Yaya Diaby and Calijah Kancey are are also back in the fold for Tampa Bay after overcoming some early season injuries. Both players, though not necessarily at full strength quite yet, will be relied upon to make a big impact for Todd Bowles' defense the rest of the way.
The same could be said for the offensive line. Although they are both just 25 years old, bookend tackles Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke are both among the league's best on their respective sides of the line of scrimmage. Throw in the recent draft investments of Graham Barton and Cody Mauch, two very promising interior linemen, and there's no question this OL is ascending as a group.
Pro Football Focus is extremely high on the Bucs' O-line following their dominant performance vs. the Saints in Week 6. Here is an excerpt from an article where they rank the Bucs' OL as the second-best in the entire league heading into Week 7.
"Tampa Bay’s offensive line did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit in Week 6, despite needing to pass block for 41 plays. They surrendered just four hurries in the win against the Saints and, as a result, earned a 95.1 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which led the NFL in Week 6."
There's still plenty of work to be done and a lot to be proven, but after six games, it's worth acknowledging that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster appears to have an impressive balance of reliable veterans and talented youngsters contributing on both sides of the ball. Thanks to Bucs' GM Jason Licht and his staff, it looks like this team is built not just to compete this year, but in the years to come as well.
