Bucs Present Game Ball to City of Tampa, Florida Law Enforcement
Tampa and the surrounding Tampa Bay area has been through over the past few weeks as Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic flooding along the coast, devasting many communities in late September. And then just last week, Hurricane Milton made landfall just south of Tampa Bay near the barrier islands, causing even more damage and widespread power outages across west-central Florida.
Prior to Milton making landfall close to the Sarasota area, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers evacuated early in the week to New Orleans with players and their families to escape the worst of what was ahead. The Bucs were set to play the Saints and wanted to show their support for the city they call home by performing to the best of their abilities.
The Buccaneers were able to just that as they dedicated their massive 51-27 victory over the Saints to the city of Tampa and the community that makes the city and surrounding areas so special. With the game well over, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles stated that they would be giving a game ball to the city of Tampa. Once back home, the Bucs kept that promise and presented a game ball to the City of Tampa and Florida Law Enforcement for their courageous efforts in relief of post-hurricane devastation.
With many servicemen and women in attendance, Mayor Jane Castor was joined by Bucs' general manager Jason Licht and starting cornerback Zyon McCollum in a ceremony to celebrate those who worked around the clock to keep the area safe and return to as much normalcy as possible after a tough month aboard the pirate ship that sits within Raymond James Stadium.
Hurricane season is almost under wraps and even outside of Florida many other areas are still dealing with the fallout following the hurricanes. Many of the beaches that Floridians love to call home and visit to get away from the realities of life have been ruined and are inaccessible due to damage. It will take a while for things to return to their natural state amongst the west coast of Florida, but with a continuous effort and care for one another, the state and community will rebound better than ever.
The gesture by the Buccaneers is amazing to see as so many invest in the organization along with the franchise and its players also investing in the community. The community couldn't be more thankful for everyone involved in the recovery efforts and those around the Tampa Bay area will get a bit more time to take their minds off things when the Bucs host the Ravens in a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football.
