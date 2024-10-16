Bucs Make Roster Moves After Injuries vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a big win in the Big Easy on Sunday, demolishing the division-rival New Orleans Saints 51-27. They didn't come out unscathed, however.
The Bucs suffered some injuries along the way. The first notable one was cornerback Jamel Dean, who appeared to suffer a bad hamstring injury toward the middle of the game — he was limping off badly after getting off the field and was immediately ruled out by the Bucs. There is also the matter of wide receiver Mike Evans, and though he didn't leave the game entirely, he did go to the locker room with an injury before coming back out.
With both their status unknown before the first injury report arrives Thursday for a Monday Night Football game, the Bucs are making some roster moves, and they involve a cornerback and a wide receiver.
First, the Bucs are elevating cornerback Keenan Isaac to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Isaac, who played well in preseason and knows the playbook, should offer great depth in the cornerback room while Tyrek Funderburk likely gets the start on Monday night. To take his place, the Bucs are adding defensive back Dallis Flowers to the practice squad.
Flowers played with the Indianapolis Colts for three years and got starting reps, but that isn't always a good thing. He was recently waived by the Colts this year after giving up an 85-yard bomb to Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thiomas Jr., which contributed to Jacksonville's only win so far this season.
Meanwhile, the Bucs are adding to the receiver room by signing veteran Marquez Callaway, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Callaway is mostly known for his stints with the Saints, having done three stints with them between bouncing around on other practice squads. While he's unlikely a signing to facilitate a potential loss to Mike Evans, he does add some extra depth with wide receiver Trey Palmer still recovering from a concussion. Over his career, Callaway has netted 83 receptions 1,069 yards and 7 touchdowns.
The Bucs will have an extra day to recover when playing on Monday night, but it looks like injuries could still hang over this team going forward. The first injury report for Tampa Bay comes out Wednesday.
