Buccaneers' divisional rival loses star defender to Bears
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been familiar with Grady Jarrett for a long time, but now, he's finally leaving the NFC South.
Jarrett has been a staple on the Atlanta Falcons' defensive line since 2015. He's played the Bucs 18 times in his career, where he's netted 28 solo tackles, 19 assists and 4.5 sacks. Now, though, he won't be seeing them twice a year anymore — the NFL's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Jarrett, who had been released by the Falcons on Sunday, signed a new deal with the Chicago Bears for three years worth $43.5 million.
The Chicago Bears have been big on splash free agent signings, so this is just one from a big day — however, it also helps the Buccaneers, as it removes a solid player from the Falcons and makes Tampa Bay's offensive line have a bit of an easier job blocking against the Falcons next year.
The Bucs won't run into Jarrett again until 2026, when Tampa Bay plays the Bears at Soldier Field. The Falcons, meanwhile, have lost a defensive piece on the front seven, and they'll have to find a way to replace him as they attempt to dethrone a Bucs team that has won four straight NFC South division titles.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
