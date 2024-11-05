Buccaneers Fans React After Todd Bowles’ Decision Not to Attempt 2-Point Conversion in Critical Chiefs Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now been defeated for three straight contests as they took a loss on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did they take a brutal 30-24 loss, but they did so during primetime on Monday Night Football.
Every mistake was put under the bright lights, and that includes a major coaching miscue from Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. Instead of trying to defeat Kansas City on the road with a two-point conversion, the Buccaneers insisted on taking an extra point to eventually force overtime.
The Chiefs scored in overtime and eventually won a game that Tampa Bay could have closed out. Instead, they're 4-5 on the season with a losing record and Bowles is under fire for his decision.
Here some reactions after Bowles made a conservative decision that lost them the game.
The Buccaneers next hit the field in Raymond James Stadium looking to even out their record while taking on the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs, on the other hand, remain unbeaten in a game in which they could have very easily lost.
Some soul-searching will have to be done for a Buccaneers team that is without its top two wide receivers and now has a losing record after a crushing defeat.
