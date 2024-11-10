Buccaneers Find the End Zone With Nifty Rachaad White Touchdown Reception
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a rocky start in their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
Not only did the Bucs find themselves in an early 10-0 hole at home, but their All-Pro left tackle, Tristan Wirfs, was ruled out for the game with a potentially serious knee injury.
Hope wasn't all lost for the Bucs though, as they got the ball to start the second half. Although the offense wasn't able to capitalize, excellent punt coverage by Tavierre Thomas resulted in a muffed punt by the 49ers return man, which the Bucs were able to recover deep in San Francisco territory.
The Bucs managed to capitalize on the opportunity this time, as Baker Mayfield hit Rachaad White on a screen pass. Although there were plenty of defenders in the area, and the pass was high, the talented receiving back was able to corral the football before weaving his way into the endzone for the Bucs' first TD of the game.
It was a nice play design by Liam Coen, which Tom Brady pointed out on the broadcast for FOX.
