Buccaneers game at Seahawks could see rare kickoff time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their first game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, moving to 3-1 on the year. Now, they're set to face off against the Seattle Seahawks for a showdown in Seattle, and it could end up being at a wonky time for players and viewers alike.
The Seahawks are doing quite well themselves at 3-1 on the year, but the city's baseball team, the Seattle Mariners, are also playing well — in fact, they're the No. 2 seed in the American League, and they'll play the winner between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS. Unfortunately, that series will likely take place around the time the Bucs play the Seahawks, which would be a problem.
The city of Seattle is considering delaying Seahawks-Bucs next weekend due to the potential traffic situation the Mariners game would cause, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. If they do, the game could be delayed from its current 4:05 kickoff time.
Will Mariners move Buccaneers-Seahawks?
This will initially be up to Major League Baseball, as they will be the ones scheduling the series. Per Schefter, the league will decide this on Friday, as the Mariners are set to kick off the ALDS against either the Guardians or the Tigers on Sunday when the Bucs and Seahawks play.
The Seahawks' Lumen Field and the Mariners' T-Mobile Park are almost right next to each other and aren't designed to accommodate fans from both games, in a central area, so if the Mariners were to play around 1:05 local time, when the Buccaneers and Seahawks would start, Schefter reports that the Bucs-Seahawks showdown could be moved anywhere from 90 minutes to 150 minutes later.
90 minutes would put the game at a 5:35 EST start for the game, while 150 minutes would result in a 6:35 kick, almost making it a night game for Bucs fans on the East Coast.
It's unknown whether or not MLB will schedule the Mariners game around when the Bucs and Seahawks play, but if they do, the game could start at a strange time for NFL standards.
