Cam Newton likes Bucs’ Baker Mayfield over Eagles' Jalen Hurts in one key area
ESPN analyst Cam Newton didn’t hesitate when asked who he’d trust with the game on the line between Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
He pointed right at the Buccaneers quarterback and made it clear — Mayfield is the one getting his vote.
Newton admitted the Eagles are the better overall team, but when it comes to crunch-time situations, he’s rolling with Baker.
Baker keeps proving it in the clutch
Newton made his case simple — Mayfield has already delivered three straight weeks.
“We’re heading into our fourth week of the season and you said how many game winning drives does Baker have? Three,” Newton said on ESPN's First Take. And he’s right.
Mayfield opened the year by leading the Buccaneers on a game-winning drive against the Falcons in Week 1. A week later, he did it again against the Texans, throwing the go-ahead touchdown late to keep Tampa Bay perfect. Then came Week 3, where Mayfield delivered another crunch-time march against the Jets to remain unbeaten.
Through those games, Baker’s stats have been rock solid, completing 61 percent of his passes for 615 yards, six touchdowns, no interceptions and a 99.5 passer rating. Newton summed it up best when he said Baker is “playing out of his brain cells right now.”
Considering the injuries Tampa Bay has been dealing with on offense, Mayfield’s steady play has kept the Buccaneers unbeaten.
Hurts can’t be counted out
That doesn’t mean Hurts isn’t dangerous. The Eagles quarterback has plenty of clutch moments on his résumé, with the most recent one coming just last week. Facing the Los Angeles Rams, Hurts led Philadelphia all the way back from a 26-7 deficit, sparking one of the most impressive comebacks of the season.
Hurts’ ability to beat defenses with both his arm and legs has been a big reason why the Eagles remain one of the NFC’s toughest teams. But Newton was clear with his opinion. As of right now, Mayfield’s consistency in big moments gives him the edge.
“Do I think Philly will win the game? Yes, they have the better team,” Newton admitted. “But to answer your question, Baker Mayfield, final answer.”
For Tampa Bay fans, it’s another sign that Mayfield’s reputation around the league is shifting. No longer just a fiery competitor, he’s quickly becoming one of the NFL’s most trusted closers. The Buccaneers are set to face off against the Eagles at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
