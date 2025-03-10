Bucs' general manager shuts down ridiculous free agency report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht swiftly shut down a false report regarding the team’s supposed signing of veteran running back Samaje Perine.
The Buccaneers were rumored to have agreed to a three-year, $22 million deal with Perine, according to a report from NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
However, Licht quickly refuted the claim with a simple but direct response on X (formerly Twitter):
“No we did not.”
Licht's very quick denial shows how ludicrous this signing would have been, which shocked fans at first.
As for the Buccaneers' actual free agency plans, the team has yet to make any significant moves at the running back position. While Perine, who has spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos, could have been a potential target given Tampa Bay’s need for backfield depth, Licht’s response makes it clear that no such deal was ever in place.
Tampa Bay’s current running back room is led by Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, who had a strong 2024 campaign, but the team may still look to add competition or depth via free agency or the draft. Whether or not Perine could still be on their radar remains to be seen, but for now, Licht has put any speculation regarding a deal to rest.
With free agency still unfolding, Buccaneers fans should remain cautious about unverified reports as the day continues.
