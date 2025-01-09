Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers Getting Healthier as Wild Card Matchup vs. Commanders Approaches

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have quite a few hands on deck when they play the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.

River Wells

Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to get healthier ahead of their Wild Card matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and he was once again on Thursday, paving the way for him to come back into the fold against the Commanders — so, too, was tight end Cade Otton, which is a big indicator that he'll likely play on Sunday. Cornerback Jamel Dean, safety Mike Edwards were limited participants, leaving all three of them in play to start in the playoffs, too.

Both of the team's two non-participants were back at it on Thursday. Defensive tackle Logan Hall, dealing with a groin injury, was practicing, and nickel cornerback Tykee Smith, who was dealing with a personal matter on Wednesday, was fine and back at it on Thursday.

Safety Jordan Whitehead is out for the season after suffering injuries in a car accident, but outside of his absence, Tampa Bay should be close to as healthy as they've been in some time with Winfield Jr., Dean, Otton and Edwards all trending toward playing Sunday.

Published
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021.

