Buccaneers urged to make important trade with Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are picking at No. 19 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean they will stay there.
ESPN writer Bill Barnwell suggests a trade that would allow the Bucs to move down four spots, while moving up from Round 4 to Round 3 and add a sixth-round selection.
READ MORE: Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles made 'coaching breakthrough' during offseason
Bucs, Packers could make trade
"Moving up four spots with the Bucs would put the Packers ahead of the Broncos and Chargers, both of whom could be looking toward receiving options. Speedy wideout Matthew Golden (Texas) would give Green Bay the sort of downfield threat it doesn't have outside of Watson," Barnwell wrote.
"For Tampa, re-signing Chris Godwin might have cost it the ability to supplement its depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Upgrading its fourth-rounder into a Day 2 pick and replacing the sixth-rounder it sent to the Lions as part of the Carlton Davis III trade would give general manager Jason Licht more options to fill out his rotations up front."
The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Add Versatile Starter In BucsGameday Mock Draft 3.0
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers shouldn't panic over Baker Mayfield
• Baker Mayfield has become a 'true leader' for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht sets the record straight on QB Kyle Trask
• Popular play invented by Buccaneers' NFC rival still legal — for now