Buccaneers urged to make important trade with Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could trade down with the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are picking at No. 19 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean they will stay there.

ESPN writer Bill Barnwell suggests a trade that would allow the Bucs to move down four spots, while moving up from Round 4 to Round 3 and add a sixth-round selection.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien commits pass interference against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien commits pass interference against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bucs, Packers could make trade

"Moving up four spots with the Bucs would put the Packers ahead of the Broncos and Chargers, both of whom could be looking toward receiving options. Speedy wideout Matthew Golden (Texas) would give Green Bay the sort of downfield threat it doesn't have outside of Watson," Barnwell wrote.

"For Tampa, re-signing Chris Godwin might have cost it the ability to supplement its depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Upgrading its fourth-rounder into a Day 2 pick and replacing the sixth-rounder it sent to the Lions as part of the Carlton Davis III trade would give general manager Jason Licht more options to fill out his rotations up front."

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

