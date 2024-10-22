Bucs Gameday

Bucs Have Chance to Take NFC South Lead in Week 8

Tampa Bay's next game against the Atlanta Falcons could be the most important of their season.

River Wells

Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Here's the good news — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' brutal loss to the Baltimore Ravens doesn't matter much in standings, and the team's Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons was always going to be the most important of this stretch.

The bad news? Everything else.

Tampa Bay's 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was far more out of hand than it seemed, and it was yet another game that exposed Tampa Bay's defense — the Bucs have given up over 500 yards of offense in two of its last three weeks. Additionally, both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin went down, with Godwin out for the year due to a dislocated ankle and Evans likely out for some extended time with a hamstring injury. The Buccaneers need to win in Week 8 for any shot at an NFC South title, and with their injuries, it will be very, very hard.

The Atlanta Falcons dropped their game to the Seattle Seahawks 34-14, so Tampa Bay and Atlanta are evened up. The winner will take sole possesion of the NFC South with a game in hand.

Team

W

L

T

Pct.

PF

PA

Home

Away

Strk

Atlanta Falcons

4

3

0

.571

163

169

2-3

2-0

L1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4

3

0

.571

209

182

2-2

2-1

L1

New Orleans Saints

2

5

0

.286

177

180

1-3

1-2

L5

Carolina Panthers

1

6

0

.143

110

243

0-3

1-3

L4

The New Orleans Saints, fresh off a 51-27 drubbing by the Buccaneers, got throttled even further when the Denver Broncos beat them 33-10 on Thursday Night Football. They've lost five straight since starting the zero 2-0, and with brutal injuries themselves, appear to be on a bad slide.

The Carolina Panthers have looked bad as ever, dropping a game 40-7 to the Washington Commanders. They remain not only a non-competitor in the NFC South, but one of the worst teams in the NFL.

The Bucs and Falcons will face off for that fateful matchup in Week 8 at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints will play the Los Angeles Chargers on the road and the Panthers will head to Denver to play the Broncos.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Bucs Outpaced by Ravens 41-31 While Losing Several Key Players to Injury

• Bucs WR Mike Evans Leaves Contest vs. Ravens With Injury

• Mike Evans Makes History With Touchdown Against Baltimore Ravens

• Buccaneers Running Backs Score Multiple TDs To Trim Deficit vs. Ravens

Published
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News