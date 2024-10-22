Bucs Have Chance to Take NFC South Lead in Week 8
Here's the good news — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' brutal loss to the Baltimore Ravens doesn't matter much in standings, and the team's Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons was always going to be the most important of this stretch.
The bad news? Everything else.
Tampa Bay's 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens was far more out of hand than it seemed, and it was yet another game that exposed Tampa Bay's defense — the Bucs have given up over 500 yards of offense in two of its last three weeks. Additionally, both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin went down, with Godwin out for the year due to a dislocated ankle and Evans likely out for some extended time with a hamstring injury. The Buccaneers need to win in Week 8 for any shot at an NFC South title, and with their injuries, it will be very, very hard.
The Atlanta Falcons dropped their game to the Seattle Seahawks 34-14, so Tampa Bay and Atlanta are evened up. The winner will take sole possesion of the NFC South with a game in hand.
Team
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Strk
Atlanta Falcons
4
3
0
.571
163
169
2-3
2-0
L1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4
3
0
.571
209
182
2-2
2-1
L1
New Orleans Saints
2
5
0
.286
177
180
1-3
1-2
L5
Carolina Panthers
1
6
0
.143
110
243
0-3
1-3
L4
The New Orleans Saints, fresh off a 51-27 drubbing by the Buccaneers, got throttled even further when the Denver Broncos beat them 33-10 on Thursday Night Football. They've lost five straight since starting the zero 2-0, and with brutal injuries themselves, appear to be on a bad slide.
The Carolina Panthers have looked bad as ever, dropping a game 40-7 to the Washington Commanders. They remain not only a non-competitor in the NFC South, but one of the worst teams in the NFL.
The Bucs and Falcons will face off for that fateful matchup in Week 8 at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints will play the Los Angeles Chargers on the road and the Panthers will head to Denver to play the Broncos.
