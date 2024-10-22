Buccaneers Running Backs Score Multiple TDs To Trim Deficit vs. Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a hot start against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Baker Mayfield connected with star wide receiver Mike Evans for a 25-yard touchdown, marking his 100th career receiving touchdown.
Following the touchdown score, the Buccaneers nailed a field goal to give themselves a 10-0 lead. Then, things would fall apart for Tampa Bay, who allowed the Ravens 34 unanswered points, then trailed 34-10 late in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter might have been a blowout, but the Buccaneers didn't give up. The squad's two running backs, Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, combined for three touchdowns to trim the deficit.
The two running backs combining for three touchdowns helped trim the Ravens' lead, though the game was still out of reach for Tampa Bay. Add in Sean Tucker, and the Buccaneers' running back trio had a solid outing, though it wasn't enough to match Baltimore's high-powered offense and it was too little, too late.
