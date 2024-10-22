Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers Running Backs Score Multiple TDs To Trim Deficit vs. Ravens

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their foot on the gas despite large deficit.

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a hot start against the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Baker Mayfield connected with star wide receiver Mike Evans for a 25-yard touchdown, marking his 100th career receiving touchdown.

Following the touchdown score, the Buccaneers nailed a field goal to give themselves a 10-0 lead. Then, things would fall apart for Tampa Bay, who allowed the Ravens 34 unanswered points, then trailed 34-10 late in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter might have been a blowout, but the Buccaneers didn't give up. The squad's two running backs, Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, combined for three touchdowns to trim the deficit.

The two running backs combining for three touchdowns helped trim the Ravens' lead, though the game was still out of reach for Tampa Bay. Add in Sean Tucker, and the Buccaneers' running back trio had a solid outing, though it wasn't enough to match Baltimore's high-powered offense and it was too little, too late.

