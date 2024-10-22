Mike Evans Makes History With Touchdown Against Baltimore Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the ball first against the Baltimore Ravens, giving them a chance to strike first on Monday Night Football.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield got off to a quick start, taking the first play for a six-yard scramble to get the ball moving. On the opening drive, he completed two passes, the first of which going to Rachaad White for 18 yards. The next pass was a 25-yard touchdown strike to Mike Evans, who caught his 100th career touchdown pass.
Not only did Evans give the Buccaneers a quick start against the Ravens, but he continues to solidify his status as a future Hall of Fame wide receiver. He is the fifth fastest player to 100 career touchdown receptions, trailing Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Marvin Harrison.
Playing in his seventh game of the season, Mayfield and Evans are set to connect plenty more times throughout the course of the year, as the duo continues to prove how strong their connection is with one another.
