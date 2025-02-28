Buccaneers have one significant problem with Jamel Dean
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a difficult decision regarding cornerback Jamel Dean as they approach the 2025 offseason.
The Buccaneers have already made significant changes to their secondary, and with Dean carrying a hefty $15.2 million cap hit next season, his future remains uncertain.
Tampa Bay has seen flashes of brilliance from Dean, but his inability to stay healthy has been a growing concern.
According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Dean has been “a great teammate and a hard worker,” and his combination of size and speed is rare to find. However, availability has been a major issue. Laine noted that Dean “has missed 18 games in six seasons—missing nine in the past two years.” His lack of consistent playmaking has also stood out, as Laine pointed out that “he’s had one interception the past two years, which is an area where the team has been trying to improve.”
The Bucs' defense is undoubtedly better when Dean is on the field, but when injuries keep him sidelined, his impact is minimal. Laine pointed out that the team already made the tough call to trade others in similar situations. "The team already parted with CB Cartlon Davis last year, and that trade to Detroit served him well." With the Buccaneers needing to manage their cap space and reinforce their roster, Dean’s future in Tampa Bay could be in jeopardy.
If a change of scenery is necessary, it wouldn’t be the first time the Buccaneers moved on from a talented corner for the greater good. Whether through a trade or another roster decision, the team must weigh the value of Dean’s talent against his availability and cap implications heading into the 2025 season.
