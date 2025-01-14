Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Praises Star LB Lavonte David After Playoff Loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David just finished his 13th year with the team, which is no easy feat.
Even though he is getting up there in age, David still has impact for a Bucs defense that he has been apart of through the ups and downs. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles commended David on his efforts throughout another successful season.
"He's been putting in a yeoman’s effort all year," Bowles said. "Obviously to play 13 years like that and lead the team and everything that he was doing mentally and physically, I'm sure there’s wear and tear on his body, but he’s never showed it and he’s never said anything about it. You couldn't have a better — we couldn't ask for a better year from him."
David, 34, started all 17 games for the Bucs this season, recording 122 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He is a free agent once again this offseason, which means he may have played his final down with the team, and if that's the case, someone will have enormous shoes to fill in the middle of the defense next year.
