Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles' Son Enters Transfer Portal from Georgia Bulldogs
The son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is on the move.
Troy, Todd's son, has spent his last two seasons in college football with the Georgia Bulldogs as a linebacker. He hasn't gotten much playing time, only netting five total tackles in 2023, and as a result, he's hitting the transfer portal to try and find a new team to play football at.
Troy is the sixth Georgia defender to enter the portal. He was a four-star recruit in 2023 and played high school football at Jesuit in Tampa, where his dad coaches the Buccaneers. He appeared in two games to start the year, but because of how little he's played, he'll have three years remaining of college eligibilty and will look to find a place where he can get some more playing time.
Troy's brother, Todd Bowles Jr., was a defensive back at Rutgers before transferring to Long Island, where he currently plays.
