Buccaneers keeping close eye on FSU football star
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a week away from getting started in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It should be an exciting weekend for Buccaneers fans as Tampa Bay looks to bolster its roster to compete for a fifth consecutive NFC South Championship.
The franchise holds three selections in the top 100 as of now, though general manager Jason Licht is known to wheel and deal.
Wednesday marked the final day that teams were allowed to host prospects leading up to the draft, and the Buccaneers had at least one player in the building.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion to announce team draft picks on Day 2 of NFL Draft
According to his Instagram, former Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas was in Tampa for a top-30 visit with the Buccaneers. Thomas is coming off his lone season as a starter at the college level and he's also one of the youngest prospects amongst the field.
With that being said, there's a lot to like about the length, high IQ, and mentality that he brings to the field. Last season, Thomas recorded a career-high 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and an interception while starting all 12 games. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention.
Thomas played the most snaps of any player on Florida State's roster (755) and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender on the team. He had five or more tackles in six games.
The 6-foot-2, 198-pound cornerback was earning first-round buzz a few months ago. However, his stock has waned somewhat due to the depth at the position in the draft. Plus, Thomas clocked a 4.58 40-yard dash at Pro Day, which came in a little slower than expected.
Regardless, he'll likely go off the board in the top-50 range, and the Buccaneers might find themselves sitting pretty when they get on the clock at No. 53.
It is worth noting that Tampa Bay hasn't drafted a player out of Florida State since kicker Roberto Aguayo in 2016 - and we all know how that worked out.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
READ MORE: PFF names Notre Dame star potential 'surprise' Buccaneers first-rounder
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers rival Falcons predicted to lose QB to Browns
• Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Jalen Ramsey?
• Buccaneers rival Saints predicted to trade for new QB
• Buccaneers legend points out positions of need in 2025 NFL Draft