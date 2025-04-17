Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion to announce team draft picks on Day 2 of NFL Draft
A familiar face will be announcing two of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft picks in Rounds 2 and 3.
Former players often announce draft picks for the franchises they played for after Round 1 is wrapped up on Thursday, and that will be no different for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All 32 teams will have either a legend or active player announce their draft picks on Day 2, and Tampa Bay will trot out a name familiar to fans — edge rusher Simeon Rice, who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2002.
Rice was a force for the Buccaneers, netting 15 sacks in the year the Bucs the year they won the Super Bowl and ending his tenure in Tampa Bay with 208 solo tackles, 36 assists, 69.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 4 interceptions. Rice was a First Team All-Pro the year Tampa Bay hoisted its first Lombardi Trophy and is a two-time Second Team All-Pro.
Rice is still looking for his Hall of Fame bid after an illustrious career that saw him play for the Bucs, the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts. While he waits to join his teammates in the Hall — including Ronde Barber, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch — he could call the name of another future Buccaneers Hall of Famer on April 25 when the Bucs pick No. 53 and 84.
