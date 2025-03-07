Buccaneers LB Lavonte David gives big hint at retirement decision on social media
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David has already played for 13 seasons, and he's played all of them in Tampa Bay. At 35, he's at the point in his career where he's thinking about potentially retiring, and his consistent one-year deals over the past few years reflect that.
David's camp met with the Buccaneers at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and the meeting was reportedly productive. And now, with Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner getting a one-year deal worth $9.5 million with $8 million guaranteed, Bucs fans are turning to David to see if he will indeed play another year with the Bucs — or somebody else.
David seemed to give a big hint at his intentions on Friday. He posted a story on Instagram that featured him training and working out, which seems to point toward him returning in 2025 for another NFL season.
It's hard to imagine that David would put on any uniform that isn't a Buccaneers uniform, and David likely feels the same way. But Wagner's contract will likely drive up the price on David, and so the Buccaneers will have to think about whether or not David is worth that kind of money. His ball instincts, leadership and role as a mentor to younger players is still there, but his speed has slowed down and his effectiveness in coverage noticeably dipped last year.
The two sides still have some decisions to make, but if David's social media post is to be considered, it seems like he wants to be back on the gridiron in 2025.
