PFF creates Tampa Bay Buccaneers' ideal 2025 offseason plan
As the corner is turning on the 2024 league year for the Bucs, all eyes are on the offseason toward free agency and the draft.
Tampa Bay has some work cut out for them retooling a defense that couldn't get after the quarterback and couldn't defend the pass. Sure, injuries played a big part in the Bucs' inability to get off the field, but that's what makes this offseason so important.
When it comes to priorities on the defensive side of the ball, no position sticks out more then edge rusher. Yaya Diaby took a step back in sacks in 2024, but he was a leader in the league in nearly every other category including pressures and win rate. The Bucs need more though. They need to be able to get pressure with four, and while they are getting it from the interior, it's the outside guys that need to step up.
Pro Football Focus recently wrote an article assessing all 32 NFL teams' ideal 2025 offseason plans, and when it came to Tampa Bay, drafting an edge rusher in the first round is what the Bucs need to focus on in the offseason to improve their team.
Here's what PFF wrote about the need:
"The Buccaneers have had back-to-back winning seasons behind quarterback Baker Mayfield, and the former No. 1 overall pick had a career year in 2024, earning an 85.9 PFF overall grade and throwing a career-high 41 touchdowns. The offense is in a good position and will look to bring back Chris Godwin in the offseason. On defense, Tampa Bay needs to improve its situation at edge rusher — and picking at No. 19 in the 2025 NFL Draft gives the team the perfect opportunity to do so.
"Edge defender prospects abound for the Buccaneers, from Shemar Stewart and Jalon Walker to James Pearce Jr. and Mykel Williams. The team's standout rusher right now is Yaya Diaby, who earned a 78.0 PFF overall grade in 2024, but the Buccaneers need to pair him with another rusher."
The Bucs look to be looking closely at the position after conducting seven of their 45 allotted formal interviews at the NFL Combine with edge rushing prospects. The name that is tied the most to the team is currently Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku. The former Eagle had 14 sacks in his senior year this past season. The team has also been linked to veteran free agent edge rusher Khalil Mack.
With Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson free agents, the Bucs are sure to put resources into the position in the draft and off the free agent market.
