Buccaneers legend Tom Brady FaceTimes Bears star QB
In an era where some legends in professional sports criticize the current generation of athletes, former NFL star and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady, has taken a different approach. Since stepping away from the game two years ago, Brady has only done his best to empower rising stars across the league.
Brady doesn't feel threatened by the growing crop of talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Instead, he wants to see the game at its best from the broadcast booth and as a fan of the sport.
Last week, Brady shared a cool moment with Chicago Bears signal-caller Caleb Williams at the grand opening of his CardVault by Tom Brady sports memorabilia store in New Jersey. This is the fourth card shop that Brady has opened during the next chapter of his career.
During the event, Brady decided to show off the goods and open some cards. He lucked out by pulling an autographed Williams card.
Brady didn't waste the opportunity, calling Williams on FaceTime to show him the card in a video shared by Topps.
"Hey, listen, I just pulled one of your cards...autographed. That's a pretty good one, right?" Brady asked Williams.
"That's one of the best cards to have of me," Williams responded.
That led to Brady wondering if the card is worth holding onto. The legendary quarterback jokingly asked Williams if his investment is going to rise or fall next season.
"Is it going to be worth more or less [money] after this coming season? That's what I want to know," Brady said.
Williams wasn't shy with his response.
"A lot f------ more," Williams stated.
Those words were music to Brady's ears.
"Alright good, that's what I want to hear," Brady said.
Williams had an up-and-down rookie season with the Bears, completing 351/562 passes for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing 81 times for 489 yards. There is optimism that he'll improve in 2025 as Chicago brought in new head coach Ben Johnson to rejuvenate the franchise.
Brady, on the other hand, will continue his contract with FOX Sports as he prepares for his second year in the booth. He played out the final three years of his professional career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, delivering the second Super Bowl in franchise history back in 2020.
In what was his first season in pewter and red, Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
