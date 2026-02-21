Why Chris Godwin Trade Makes Sense For Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering free agency and the offseason with a lot of potential to shake up the roster.

Even the longest-tenured veterans on the roster could find their spot in jeopardy, signaling massive changes in Tampa Bay. Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggested that the Buccaneers could trade wide receiver Chris Godwin to the Cleveland Browns.

"Not only do the Browns need to figure out their quarterback, they also have to figure out who that quarterback is throwing to. Jerry Jeudy's days as the team's top option have to be over. He had 10 drops this season and Cleveland quarterbacks had a passer rating of 43.8 when targeted," Ballentine wrote.

"Andrew Berry has tried to target distressed assets at wide receiver. He swung trades for both Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy. He would be repeating the process, but with hope for a better return this time.

"Godwin has faced season-ending injuries in each of the last two seasons, but Todd Monken coached the receiver early in his career with Tampa. That relationship helped build Godwin into the receiver he became. Getting a chance to reunite where he could have a bounce-back as the No. 1 receiver for the Browns would be a cool story for both sides."

Buccaneers Should Consider Chris Godwin Trade

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano gets ready to tackle Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Godwin played in just nine games for the Bucs this past season, catching 33 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns. He has played in just 16 games over the past two seasons, which is signaling that he is no longer at the same level of health that he has been over the course of his nine-year career, all of which has been spent in Tampa.

Moving on from Godwin will be hard for the Buccaneers organization whenever it happens, but there is a legitimate chance that his days with the team are severely numbered. It's quite possible he has played his last down with the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers should listen to offers, see what interest is out there, and if they can get a mid-round pick, they should seriously consider pulling the trigger and moving on from Godwin.

