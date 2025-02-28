Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers linked to Big 12 cornerback by NFL Draft analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for some help in the secondary in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a few holes to fill when they search for prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Among the top positions is defensive back, where the Bucs could use some help both on defense and special teams. Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the team should target Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter on Day 3 of the draft.

Porter to the Bucs?

"Tampa Bay is one of a few teams that should have their eye on Darien Porter as the draft progresses," Ballentine writes.

"He was mostly a special-teamer during his time at Iowa State, but he had a breakout 2024 season at cornerback. His raw talent and size are reminiscent of Buccaneers corner Zyon McCollum, and he would be a good developmental bet who could eventually take his job."

The Bucs and the rest of the league will participate in the 2025 NFL Draft from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

